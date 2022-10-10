Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person

John Doe 1/19/2021
John Doe 1/19/2021(LSU FACES LAB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office along with the LSU FACES Laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man.

The coroner’s office reports the man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area, on January 19, 2021.

According to officials, all potential leads for identification have been ruled out, and the person remains unidentified.

To help generate new leads on who the person might be, a digital image of what the person might have looked like was created by the LSU FACES Laboratory.

Authorities say the image “is not an exact photographic likeness” but the public should take into consideration whether the person looks familiar based on the overall shape of the face or the position of the facial features.

The person is believed to be a black male in his 30s or 40s; he may not have been bald, but no information about his hair length or style is known. He had healed injuries on the bones of his nose and right cheek; he also recently had experienced an injury to his left chest that was in the process of healing when he died.

He was wearing a Southern Jaguars t-shirt underneath a plaid long-sleeved shirt and gray colored hoodie, and dark colored pants. He wore a small metal hoop earring in his left ear, and a blue rubber wrist band with no text, a yellow rubber wrist band with the words “DREAM BIG I AM A LEADER,” and a black watch on his right wrist. A black baseball cap with a red “Camp Ozark” patch was found nearby.

Anyone who believes they know who the person might be is asked to please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 225-389-3047, and use the reference “John Doe 1/19/2021.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
Officials encourage safety during National Fire Prevention Week
They donated more than 250 cases of water.
Baton Rouge Constable collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 10
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, October 10
The department says crews arrived on scene to find a shed on fire.
Zachary shed fire under investigation