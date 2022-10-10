Candidates running for EBR School Board to speak during forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several candidates vying to become a part of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board are scheduled to speak during a forum on Monday, Oct. 10.

The event, put on by the Moms for Liberty chapter of EBRP, along with the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the Jones Creek Library from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The address is 6222 Jones Creek Road.

A coffee meet and greet will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will get the chance to hear directly from candidates, discuss important issues, ask questions and more.

All candidates are invited to attend, organizers say.

“This forum will be a great opportunity for the community to connect with their candidates and learn more about who they are and what they are concerned about. We want to provide an opportunity for candidates to speak on issues in person while answering questions directly from the public,” said Emily Chenevert, Chair of EBRP Moms for Liberty.

