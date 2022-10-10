Facebook
Brian Kelly to recap loss against Vols; preview Florida matchup

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s 13-40 loss against Tennessee and will preview the upcoming matchup against Florida.

Kelly will host a press conference around noon on Monday, Oct. 10.

Following the loss against the Vols, the latest AP Top 25 poll showed that LSU dropped out of the top standings. Tennessee moved up two spots to No. 6.

RELATED STORY: Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for LSU

Despite the loss, Kelly is also preparing for future games. The LSU Tigers will travel to Florida to take on the Gators on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

