Bengals a slim favorite over the Saints

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 on the season. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 on the season. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cincinnati Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Saints according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Both the Saints and Bengals are 2-3.

New Orleans ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday by beating the Seahawks, 39-32. On the other sideline, Cincinnati fell to Baltimore on Sunday night, 19-17.

The Saints are 2-3 against the spread. The Black and Gold have covered the number back-to-back weeks.

The Bengals are 3-2 against the spread. They’ve covered three straight weeks.

