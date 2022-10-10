Facebook
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

During the incident, officials said an 18-foot boat crashed into a rock jetty. Three people on board at the time were thrown from the boat, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Officials said Granados was killed. They added the other two victims were taken to a hospital to get treated for severe injuries.

