Baton Rouge Constable collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Florida residents who were in the path of Hurricane Ian are facing a tough road right now. Some are still dealing with water in their homes, and nearly 2,500 are without power.

Hundreds of volunteers are in the state helping cleanup efforts and passing out water, but there is still a way to go in their fight to get back to normalcy.

While some people are headed to Florida to offer help, other states like Louisiana are trying to provide help in their way.

Baton Rouge Constable, Terrica Williams, is doing a supply run to Florida on Monday, Oct. 10.

They donated more than 250 cases of water. (WAFB)

She put out a call for supplies, and Wildwood Elementary School immediately answered it on Friday. They paired up with children from Glen Oaks Elementary School. They not only made donations, but it was a chance for children to learn what it takes to volunteer. They donated more than 250 cases of water.

The enclosed trailer was donated by Central Chief of Police, Roger Cochran.

