$2 million grant advancing equitable care in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Research shows that 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their life.

Many people of different racial and ethnic minority groups in the Capital Area are disproportionately affected by cancer.

“North Baton Rouge actually has the highest incidence of cancer in our state, and a lot of that has to do with the socioeconomics of that particular area,” said Angela Hammett, MSN, Director of Patient Navigation & Support Services at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Hammett said many in North Baton Rouge find it difficult to get screened for cancer early. Leaders are working to improve cancer care through a $2 million grant from the Merck Foundation. It’s supported through the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care.

“We are very proud to have been chosen for this particular grant that we know that there is a need in our area,” said Hammett. “We are only one of seven locations across the country that were tapped that Merck thought we could do this so we could move the needle.”

She said it’s geared toward creating more patient access, better communication with physicians, and making sure patients’ psychosocial needs are met.

“With a cancer care diagnosis there usually does come along with lots of emotional needs with that and we want to be able to decrease that stigma,” said Hammett.

The Cancer Center plans on providing more than 1,700 underserved residents with support services.

You can learn more about their services at marybird.com.

