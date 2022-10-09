Facebook
Winston, Thomas, Landry and Maye inactive for Saints-Seahawks matchup

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with an ankle injury.
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with an ankle injury.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will be without two of his best options at receiver today, as both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are inactive for Sunday’s home game against Seattle.

Thomas is dealing with a toe injury, and Landry has an ankle aliment.

Jameis Winston, Marcus Maye, Calvin Throckmorton, Nick Vannett and Payton Turner also are inactive for the Saints (1-3).

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is active. He missed last week’s game against the Vikings.

The Saints and Seahawks kickoff at noon on Fox 8.

