Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teen murder suspect surrenders after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) that 17-year-old Bradney McGary of...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Sunday (Oct. 9) that 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond is wanted in connection with the overnight fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the city.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish authorities said a teen murder suspect surrendered Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon, in connection with the fatal overnight shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Hammond.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the boy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and said it had “several suspects in custody.”

In an update shortly after noon Sunday, the TPSO said it was asking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, “who is wanted in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old.” Two hours later, the agency said McGary had turned himself in to detectives and was in custody as of 2:30 p.m.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

Police Lights
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
No. 8 Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for No. 25 LSU
*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
BRFD encourages safety during National Fire Prevention Week
Two people were injured by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square early Sunday (Oct. 9),...
Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says
BR event to showcase work of artists, makers, bakers, and more