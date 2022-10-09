Tangipahoa authorities seek teen murder suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish authorities said they are seeking a teen murder suspect Sunday (Oct. 9), in connection with the fatal overnight shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Hammond.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the boy’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and said it had “several suspects in custody.” In an update later Sunday, the TPSO said it was asking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, “who is wanted in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old.”

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear.

Anyone with information on the shooting or McGary’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPSO detective Bobby Bradberry at (985-345-6150) or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

