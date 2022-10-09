Facebook
Dooley beats former team; Jags roar to win over Prairie View behind dominant second half

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WAFB) - Southern head coach Eric Dooley got a win in his return to Prairie View, as his Jaguars dominated the Panthers in the second half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 8.

After trailing 13-10 at halftime, Southern scored 35 unanswered points for the 45-13 victory. The Jags improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the SWAC. The Panthers fall to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Both of those third quarter scores were the result of quarterback Besean McCray connecting with Rice transfer wide receiver August Pitre III. The first was a 23-yard strike and the second was from 13 yards out.

McCray finished 16-of-22 for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 77 yards and another score. Running back Karl Ligon had 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Southern finished with 453 yards of total offense.

Defensive back Jordan Carter had a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Southern returns home to host Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

