BRPD investigating shooting off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting off Highland Road and Lee Drive.

Reports of gunfire came in around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say the officer was not injured.

Poice says one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

BRPD was dispatched to an assistance call relative to an “emotionally disturbed person,” according to officials.

Details are limited at this time.

