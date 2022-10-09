Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9.

Police identify the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene.

Reports show a black Range Rover SUV hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Ben Hur Rd.

Officials say the SUV fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

No. 8 Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for No. 25 LSU
*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
BRFD encourages safety during National Fire Prevention Week
Two people were injured by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square early Sunday (Oct. 9),...
Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says
BR event to showcase work of artists, makers, bakers, and more