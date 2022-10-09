BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9.

Police identify the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene.

Reports show a black Range Rover SUV hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Ben Hur Rd.

Officials say the SUV fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

