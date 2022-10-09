Facebook
BRFD encourages safety during National Fire Prevention Week

The campaign runs between Sunday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 15.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is encouraging the public to think about fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

The campaign runs between Sunday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 15, and this year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape,” said Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”

The Baton Rouge Fire Department released the below tips for planning a fire escape:

  • Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
  • Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.
  • Know at least two ways out of every room. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
  • Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
  • Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

