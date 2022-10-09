Facebook
BR event to showcase work of artists, makers, bakers, and more

Organizers said 65 makers will be at the event
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to an event featuring Baton rouge area artists, makers, bakers, and more.

The Mid City Makers Market will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Circa 1857 on Government Street in Baton rouge.

Organizers said 65 makers will be at the event. They include Mimosa Handcrafted Jewelry, Cypress Hemp, Stay Lit Lighting and Fireworks, and Night Owl Woodworks. There will also be food from Phil’s Oyster Bar and Memphis Mac.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors will be open between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Circa 1857 in Baton Rouge.

