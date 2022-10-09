Facebook
Beautiful weather returns with cool mornings

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that we’re in the wake of a cool front, drier air will wrap back into the region, yielding nice weather conditions for the next several days. Today will be mainly sunny, and after a cool start in the 50s, we’ll warm up to the mid 80s with less humidity.

Sunday night will be another cool one, overnight lows getting down to the mid to upper 50s. Skies tonight will be clear, perfect for the Full Hunter’s Moon that will be easily visible. It’s the tenth full moon out of twelve this year, but not a supermoon.

As for the tropics, we have category one hurricane Julia making landfall in Central America, expected to avoid the Gulf and drift back out to sea in the Pacific.

Our ten-day forecast is mainly dry, but we will have about a 40% chance of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, associated with our next significant cold front. The weather after that point looks nice and dry again.

