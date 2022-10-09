Ahead of 2022 midterm election, pro-choice voters held “Women’s March”

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several people from around the state represented pro-choice voters at the “Women’s March” today in Baton Rouge.

The march kicked off on the steps of the Capitol and ended in front of the governor’s mansion.

According to Angela Adkins, coordinator at 10,000 Women Louisiana, demonstrators were protesting their reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 November election.

Abortion activists hope this rally will motivate folks to cast their votes.

“Elections matter, because it was the people that were elected to sit in this building here during the legislative session that passed 3 trigger bans that outlawed abortion in Louisiana,” said Angela Adkins.

Speakers shared their thoughts on the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“If you have a life-threatening condition and the doctors can’t quite decide if it’s right to give the care that you decide on; What happens to that woman? Why is she not more important than the fetus?” said Tia LeBrun, a protester.

Organizers tell WAFB they are turning up the heat and hope to pack the polls on November 8th.

