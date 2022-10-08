Facebook
Pelicans win preseason home opener over Pistons, 107-101

Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 28 points
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and forward Naji Marshall (8) vie for a...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and forward Naji Marshall (8) vie for a rebound against Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After getting a win in Chicago on Tuesday, the Pelicans returned home Friday (Oct. 7) for their first and only preseason game at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pels are 2-0 in the preseason.

The Pels were without C.J. McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones. Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson were the only projected starters to play Friday.

The Pistons got off to a fast start, draining six 3-pointers in the first quarter. After Jaden Ivey’s assist to Isaiah Stewart was good from downtown, Detroit had an 11-point lead early.

The Pelicans bounced back behind Jose Alvarado’s strong scoring outing, with 28 points total.

Next, they travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Sunday.

