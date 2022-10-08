Facebook
No. 8 Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for No. 25 LSU

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) with the pressure on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) with the pressure on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) had no answer for No. 8 Tennessee’s (5-0, 2-0) high-powered offense on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Volunteers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers with their 40-13 win.

LSU had two special team miscues in the first quarter that gave Tennessee 10 points. The first a muff on the opening kick return by Jack Bech leading to a Jabari Small one-yard touchdown run and later in the quarter a 58-yard punt return by Dee Williams set up a field goal to give them an early 10-point lead.

Later in the second quarter, a failed fourth and one conversion by the Tigers set up a 45-yard touchdown strike from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt to make it a 20-0 lead for the Volunteers.

LSU was 0-for-3 in the first half on fourth downs each leading to points for the Volunteers.

The Tigers finally got on the board late in the second quarter with 3:05 left before the half on a one-yard touchdown run by Josh Williams capping off a 96-yard drive to cut the lead to 20-7.

Tennessee would add another seven on the opening drive of the third quarter as Hooker hooked up with Hyatt for the 14-yard score to make it 30-7.

The Volunteers added another seven points on a five yard touchdown by Small by Small to make it 37-7 late in the third quarter.

Kayshon Boutte would get his first touchdown reception the season in the fourth quarter on a five yard pass from Jayden Daniels to make it 37-13.

The Volunteers offense totaled 503 yards of offense and converted 7-of-16 third downs.

Small led the way on the ground for Tennessee with 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Hooker was 11-for-19 passing in the first half for 153 yards and a touchdown and finished the game with 239 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers will travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 15.

