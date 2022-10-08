Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The deadline to apply to take part in the Louisiana State Police cadet class is fast approaching.

Interested applicants have until Monday, Oct. 17 to submit paperwork. Click here for more details.

Officials said the entire application process can take between nine and 12 months or longer. If a person is not selected, they can ask to be placed on the eligibility list.

Louisiana State Police listed the below requirements for anyone interested in joining their ranks:

Be a United States Citizen.

Have a minimum of two years of experience as a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified peace officer in a full-time position, whose job duties include armed duty with the power of arrest, (jailer/correctional officer experience does not qualify); or

A minimum of 60 semester hours from an accredited college or university, (must provide transcript or degree); or

Any two-year combination of options one and two above, whereby 30 semester hours will be equivalent to one year of experience; or

Three years of continuous active military duty in the United States Military, (must provide a DD-214 or letter from current commanding officer verifying service), effective October 1, 2001.

Be of good moral character.

Pass a written examination with a competitive score.

Undergo a physical agility evaluation, including a drug screen.

Pass an extensive background investigation, including a polygraph examination.

Pass an oral interview.

Pass a thorough medical examination.

Possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license at time of selection.

Successfully complete the required State Police Training Academy program.

