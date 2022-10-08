Jaxson Hayes suffers elbow injury, Pelicans announce; likely out 2 weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are 2-0 so far in the preseason but they’ll have to move forward without one of their best bench talents for a couple of weeks.

Jaxson Hayes tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow in Friday (Oct. 7) night’s 107-101 win over the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to a statement from the team.

Hayes was averaging 13.5 points per game and 3.5 rebounds through the first two preseason wins.

Brandon Ingram has yet to play this preseason and C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III have also missed time through the first two games but their injuries are not considered serious.

The Pels are back to action on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the road in San Antonio.

The preseason will conclude with a game on Friday, Oct. 14 in Birmingham, Alabama with the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast right here on Fox 8.

