Jaxson Hayes suffers elbow injury, Pelicans announce; likely out 2 weeks

The backup big man was averaging 13.5 ppg and 3.5 rpg through the Pelicans’ last two wins
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slam dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The Pelicans won 128-125. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are 2-0 so far in the preseason but they’ll have to move forward without one of their best bench talents for a couple of weeks.

Jaxson Hayes tore his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow in Friday (Oct. 7) night’s 107-101 win over the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to a statement from the team.

Hayes was averaging 13.5 points per game and 3.5 rebounds through the first two preseason wins.

READ MORE Pelicans win preseason home opener over Pistons, 107-101

Brandon Ingram has yet to play this preseason and C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III have also missed time through the first two games but their injuries are not considered serious.

The Pels are back to action on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the road in San Antonio.

The preseason will conclude with a game on Friday, Oct. 14 in Birmingham, Alabama with the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast right here on Fox 8.

