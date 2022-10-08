The Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, local pastor

This is a press release from Southern University:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7.

Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.

Bilberry was appointed to the Southern University Board of Supervisors by Gov. Edwin W. Edwards and again by Gov. Murphy James “Mike” Foster.

“Rev. Bilberry committed his life to all aspects of education and was dedicated to Southern University as an administrator, member of the Board of Supervisors, and as a strong community partner and advocate,” said Dennis J. Shields, president-chancellor of the Southern University System.

Bilberry was fond of noting that his father, who was a graduate of Southern University, ensured that he and all 10 of his children would attend and graduate from Southern.

A native of Marion, Louisiana, Bilberry was the oldest of his siblings, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Southern in 1951, a Master of Education from Louisiana State University in 1957, and a Master of Theology and Doctorate of Theology from the Christian Bible College in 1988 and 1990, respectively. Bilberry served in the United States Army. He married the former Verta Lee Hamilton and they had one daughter, Cassandra Bilberry.

Bilberry pastored the Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church for more than 35 years. He is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions. Bilberry was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Phi Delta Kappa Honorary Society. He was the dean of the Fourth District, Louisiana Missionary Baptist Congress of Christian Education; president of the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education; and vice chair of the Board of Directors for Leland College.

Bilberry’s family shared that they are most appreciative of the outpouring of love expressed to them during Bilberry’s brief illness. Funeral arrangements are pending.

