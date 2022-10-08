Healthy family fun day taking place in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.

Organizers said attendees can expect music, food, giveaways, and free school supplies. There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available at the event. The first 20 people who roll up their sleeves for a shot will receive a $25 gift card.

In addition, mothers and fathers will be able to register for healthy start and receive a diaper bag backpack filled with baby items.

Health family fun day event (wafb)

