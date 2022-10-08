Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cool front will keep us dry this weekend

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 8.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front will give us a few clouds to start Saturday, then more sunshine this afternoon behind the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8(wafb)

We’ll get a reinforcing shot of dry air for the remainder of the weekend. The weather will be fine for the Saturday football game between LSU and Tennessee, upper 70s to start, mid-80s to finish.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8(wafb)

As for the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Julia, expected to become a minimal category one hurricane, and will make landfall in Central America over the weekend. At this time, this storm is not a concern for our region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8(wafb)

The drought monitor shows that we are still in good shape, with no drought, even though we haven’t had rain in the past few weeks.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8(wafb)

The next cold front will come mid-week and will give us our best and only real chance of rain in the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 8(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 8.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 7
Flirting with 90 degrees today, a little cooler this weekend
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Friday, October 7.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, October 7
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Friday, October 7.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, October 7