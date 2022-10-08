Cool front will keep us dry this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front will give us a few clouds to start Saturday, then more sunshine this afternoon behind the front.
We’ll get a reinforcing shot of dry air for the remainder of the weekend. The weather will be fine for the Saturday football game between LSU and Tennessee, upper 70s to start, mid-80s to finish.
As for the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Julia, expected to become a minimal category one hurricane, and will make landfall in Central America over the weekend. At this time, this storm is not a concern for our region.
The drought monitor shows that we are still in good shape, with no drought, even though we haven’t had rain in the past few weeks.
The next cold front will come mid-week and will give us our best and only real chance of rain in the ten-day forecast.
