Friday night shooting injures 2 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say.

According to officials the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7.

The extent of the second victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

