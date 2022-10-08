Friday night shooting injures 2 in Baton Rouge
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say.
According to officials the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7.
The extent of the second victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
