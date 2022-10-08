Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Friday night shooting injures 2 in Baton Rouge

BRPD unit (generic).
BRPD unit (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say.

According to officials the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7.

The extent of the second victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Kayla Sacco
26-year-old spreading awareness about signs of stroke after her survival
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 7
Flirting with 90 degrees today, a little cooler this weekend
LDOE accountability reforms
Louisiana superintendents fear discrimination with LDOE accountability reforms
3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general