2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 6 of the Louisiana high school football season and from here on out, the games mean more because they’re all in district.
THURSDAY:
Zachary - 33
Woodlawn - 6
Denham Springs - 33
Live Oak - 0
Walker - 0
Dutchtown - 27
Episcopal - 55
Capitol - 20
Madison Prep - 39
Port Allen - 0
Tylertown, Miss. - 0
U-High - 42
West Feliciana - 44
St. Michael - 30
Catholic-PC - 42
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte - 14
Northlake Christian - 42
Springfield - 0
Central Catholic - 49
Centerville - 0
Covenant Christian - 6
Vermilion Catholic - 57
FRIDAY:
Catholic - 58
Liberty - 21
Plaquemine - 43
Brusly - 14
East Ascension - 28
St. Amant - 7
Scotlandville - 53
Central - 27
Northeast - 14
Dunham - 72
Broadmoor
Belaire
Central Private - 0
Southern Lab - 46
Berwick
Donaldsonville
East Feliciana - 44
Baker - 18
Glen Oaks
Mentorship Academy
Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0
Parkview Baptist - 56
McKinley - 18
Istrouma - 7
Ascension Christian
White Castle
St. Martin’s - 7
Riverside - 35
St. James
Lake Charles College Prep
St. Charles Catholic - 29
Abbeville - 13
Pine
Albany
Jewel Sumner - 41
Slaughter Community Charter - 30
Thrive Academy - 0
Kentwood - 62
Independence - 0
St. Helena - 44
Lutcher - 42
South Terrebonne - 7
Lafayette Renaissance
East Iberville
South Lafourche - 28
Assumption - 64
M.L. King Charter - 49
Tara - 6
Hammond - 21
Slidell - 32
Ponchatoula - 36
Mandeville - 35
H.L. Bourgeois
East St. John
Thibodaux - 20
Hahnville - 49
Archbishop Hannan
Franklinton
St. Thomas Aquinas - 26
Pope John Paul II - 15
West St. John
Varnado
Pearl River - 42
Loranger - 0
Bogalusa
Amite
E.D. White - 56
Patterson - 10
Ellender
Terrebonne
Franklin - 41
Delcambre - 10
Jeanerette
Hanson Memorial
South Plaquemines
Houma Christian
Livonia
Beau Chene
Vandebilt Catholic - 48
Morgan City - 16
Loreauville
West St. Mary
Parklane
Bowling Green
Oak Forest
Silliman
Franklin
Wilkinson County Christian
