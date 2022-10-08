2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 6 of the Louisiana high school football season and from here on out, the games mean more because they’re all in district.

THURSDAY:

Zachary - 33

Woodlawn - 6

Denham Springs - 33

Live Oak - 0

Walker - 0

Dutchtown - 27

Episcopal - 55

Capitol - 20

Madison Prep - 39

Port Allen - 0

Tylertown, Miss. - 0

U-High - 42

West Feliciana - 44

St. Michael - 30

Catholic-PC - 42

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte - 14

Northlake Christian - 42

Springfield - 0

Central Catholic - 49

Centerville - 0

Covenant Christian - 6

Vermilion Catholic - 57

FRIDAY:

Catholic - 58

Liberty - 21

Plaquemine - 43

Brusly - 14

East Ascension - 28

St. Amant - 7

Scotlandville - 53

Central - 27

Northeast - 14

Dunham - 72

Broadmoor

Belaire

Central Private - 0

Southern Lab - 46

Berwick

Donaldsonville

East Feliciana - 44

Baker - 18

Glen Oaks

Mentorship Academy

Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0

Parkview Baptist - 56

McKinley - 18

Istrouma - 7

Ascension Christian

White Castle

St. Martin’s - 7

Riverside - 35

St. James

Lake Charles College Prep

St. Charles Catholic - 29

Abbeville - 13

Pine

Albany

Jewel Sumner - 41

Slaughter Community Charter - 30

Thrive Academy - 0

Kentwood - 62

Independence - 0

St. Helena - 44

Lutcher - 42

South Terrebonne - 7

Lafayette Renaissance

East Iberville

South Lafourche - 28

Assumption - 64

M.L. King Charter - 49

Tara - 6

Hammond - 21

Slidell - 32

Ponchatoula - 36

Mandeville - 35

H.L. Bourgeois

East St. John

Thibodaux - 20

Hahnville - 49

Archbishop Hannan

Franklinton

St. Thomas Aquinas - 26

Pope John Paul II - 15

West St. John

Varnado

Pearl River - 42

Loranger - 0

Bogalusa

Amite

E.D. White - 56

Patterson - 10

Ellender

Terrebonne

Franklin - 41

Delcambre - 10

Jeanerette

Hanson Memorial

South Plaquemines

Houma Christian

Livonia

Beau Chene

Vandebilt Catholic - 48

Morgan City - 16

Loreauville

West St. Mary

Parklane

Bowling Green

Oak Forest

Silliman

Franklin

Wilkinson County Christian

