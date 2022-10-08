2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12.

The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials.

Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Hwy. and Drusilla Lane roadways.

Officials say the driver drove them both to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Reports show the 28-year-old male is suffering from ‘grave injuries’, and the 25-year-old male is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

