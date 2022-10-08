Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12.

The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials.

Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Hwy. and Drusilla Lane roadways.

Officials say the driver drove them both to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Reports show the 28-year-old male is suffering from ‘grave injuries’, and the 25-year-old male is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say
According to BRPD, Lawrence Brooks, 46 was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hundred Oaks...
2 arrested in connection with weekend shooting in BR

Latest News

BRPD unit (generic).
Police identify victim in deadly Elm Drive shooting
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly Post Game Comments - 10/8/2022 (Full News Conference)
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
Louisiana State Police cadet class application deadline nearing