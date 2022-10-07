What to know ahead of LSU vs. Tennessee Saturday in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set for an early morning kickoff Saturday against #8 Tennessee in Tiger Stadium.

The game will start at 11 a.m.

While everyone would’ve preferred this game to be played at night inside of Tiger Stadium, the morning kickoff is going to be an adjustment for just about everyone, including officials with LSU Athletics.

“That’s why we like these night kickoffs. It’s not just the atmosphere, it’s the ability to get everything in place as efficient as possible in Tiger Stadium,” said Cody Worsham, LSU’s Chief Brand Officer.

There are already two big concerns from LSU Athletics officials.

“The biggest things we’re looking at this week are pregame traffic and in-game concessions,” said Worsham.

Worsham says typically they are able to at least attempt to spread out traffic across a 6-to-8 hour day. But on Saturday that won’t be the case.

“We’re opening parking lots early, making sure fans have a place to come if they want to get here as early as possible. And that’s what we’re encouraging them to do,” said Worsham.

And those lines to get a hotdog or a beer could take some time.

“We’re going to have a hungrier and thirstier crowd. When you get there maybe 9 am for a tailgate, maybe not eating quite as much food. 11 am kickoff around noon, you’re hungry for lunch. So, we’re expecting some delays with concessions, we just ask that fans be as patient and as understanding as possible,” said Worsham.

GAMEDAY TIMELINE:

* Parking Lots Open: 7:00 am

* PMAC Opens to the Public: 8:00 am

* Tiger Band Marches Down Victory Hill: 8:39 am

* LSU Football Walks Down Victory Hill: 8:50 am

* Tiger Stadium Gates Open: 9:00 am

* Beer on Sale: 9:00 am

* Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show: 10:45 am

* Kickoff: 11:02 am

“It’s going to be a great broadcast for ESPN at that 11 am slot,” said Worsham.

The game is sold out. If you’re still looking for tickets, LSU officials are urging people to buy them on StubHub.

There is also a clear bag policy inside Tiger Stadium.

For more information on gameday click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.