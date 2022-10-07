Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs.

The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500 block of Rabel Drive extending to Rue Splendor Drive as well as the neighboring area.

