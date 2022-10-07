Facebook
SMART LIVING: Connecting generations at work

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Regardless of which side of the generational divide you fall on, you’ve probably noticed an age gap in the workplace.

For the first time in United States history, grandpa could be working alongside, or even managed by, a person their grandkids’ age. There’s disrespect going both ways. How can businesses change their perspectives and build a healthy working environment?

What’s the first word you think of when you hear millennial? How about boomers? According to a new study, one in four millennials have quit their job because of a boomer colleague. They say they are know-it-alls; they have a sense of entitlement. Meanwhile, one in three boomers claim to have left their job because of a millennial. Boomers say their younger counterparts use their phones too much and are too entitled.

“Generations tend to want many of the same things. And they tend to want respect,” states Matthew Ng, a doctoral student at the University of Central Florida.

One way to build respect in the office is reverse mentoring. It gives the younger, newer employees a chance to show more experienced employees what they bring to the table and can make them feel like an important part of the team.

Millennials are also highly proficient users of technology. Upward mentoring allows junior employees to share their digital skills. Reverse mentoring also promotes diversity.

“What we tend to see is that when you do work with so many different groups, you get more comfortable with those groups,” says Ng.

Reverse mentoring empowers new hires to speak up and improves new workers’ critical business skills. The mentors gain a deeper understanding of the company from their mentees. The top reason that reverse-mentoring programs fail is that executives don’t prioritize them. If a couple of sessions are canceled, the momentum quickly dwindles.

