Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints injury report: Thomas out; Dalton gets start at QB

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced that wide receiver Michael Thomas will be out for another game with a toe injury.

Dennis Allen said earlier that Jameis Wintson is still listed as “doubtful” and that Andy Dalton will get a second straight start at quarterback for the Saints when they host Seattle at noon.

Full injury list befow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of...
Broncos reportedly signing Latavius Murray away from Saints’ practice squad