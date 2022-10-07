Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches are back at BRG Oct. 7 to promote Breast Cancer Awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s an exciting day in the Capital City because Pop-Up Pink Pumpkin Patches are back at Baton Rouge General.

It’s all a part of their “Protect Your Pumpkins” movement to promote breast cancer awareness and annual mammograms for women 40 and over.

As you wake up Friday, October 7, you’ll see thousands of pink pumpkins pop up overnight at all three BRG campuses – Bluebonnet, Mid City and Ascension.

The public is invited to visit one of the pink pumpkin patches, presented by b1Bank. You can take photos and bring home a free pumpkin to display in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The hospital’s Bluebonnet location will have additional photo ops, with a 15-foot inflatable pink pumpkin, a new addition to the patch. Pink “Protect Your Pumpkins” t-shirts are also available for purchase at the Bluebonnet location and attendees can enter to win a pink beach cruiser bike.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, second to skin cancer. East Baton Rouge Parish has the second-highest number of new breast cancer cases annually in the state, ranking just below Jefferson Parish. Breast cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in Black women, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society.

Doctors said a mammogram can often find or detect breast cancer early when it’s small, and even before a lump can be felt. Women over 40 should talk to their doctor about their risk for breast cancer and when they should schedule a mammogram. Early detection leads to a greater range of treatment options, including less-extensive surgery and fewer serious side effects.

Women can schedule a mammogram by visiting protectyourpumpkins.com or calling (225) 769-1847. They are available at all three of BRG’s campuses, as well as its imaging location on O’Neal Lane. Saturday mammograms are available at BRG Ascension.

The pink pumpkins are available for free until they are gone. The unique “Porcelain Doll” pumpkins were cultivated to aid in the fight against breast cancer. Only about 50 farms across the country grow these pink pumpkins, which are part of a national campaign launched in 2012 to encourage people to show unity in the fight to find a cure.

This year, Ambetter joined the Protect Your Pumpkins movement as a supporting sponsor of the pumpkin patch. On the Bluebonnet campus, the patch is located at the corner of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Picardy Ave. At Mid City, the patch is located on the Florida Blvd. side of the hospital and at Ascension, the patch is set up on the right side of the facility’s parking lot.

For more information, visit protectyourpumpkins.com. And follow the #ProtectYourPumpkins movement on social media.

