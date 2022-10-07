Mother of domestic violence victim shares her daughter’s story in hopes of helping others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grieving mother is making it her mission to warn people not to underestimate the severity of domestic violence.

Her daughter, Jessica Clark, was killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Jesssica Clark’s life was taken October 2019, she was returning home from a weekend trip.

Investigators say Terrell Anthony was in her house waiting on her and holding her kids and a nanny hostage. Her mother, Catherine Smith tells WAFB Jessica had just visited her before returning home.

According to Catherine, when Jessica got home, she was hit a total of nine times.

“He didn’t shoot my daughter once, twice; He kept doing it. He kept shooting her,” said Catherine.

Smith believes her daughter’s death could have been prevented because she says the signs were there.

Jessica had previously filed a protective order against Anthony, and he was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor. The monitor, for unknown reasons, stopped tracking him.

Anthony is now convicted for Jessica’s murder and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Catherine is pleading for anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help at the first sign of trouble and always believe the threats.

Local emergency contacts are provided from “The Butterfly Society.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.