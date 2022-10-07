Facebook
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

By Bria Gremillion
Oct. 7, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area.

According to police, Daniel Skies, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

