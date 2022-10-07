Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area.

According to police, Daniel Skies, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.