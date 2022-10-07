Facebook
Louisiana superintendents fear discrimination with LDOE accountability reforms

LDOE accountability reforms
LDOE accountability reforms(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will soon discuss changes to the state’s accountability systems.

Education leaders like Kelli joseph, Superintendent of St. Helena schools are concerned that rural areas are left out of the conversation.

The proposed new policy could result in ranking schools with dual enrollment, or advanced placement classes higher, according to officials.

“To tell that kid, to tell the whole community that your efforts are worth nothing. It just doesn’t sit well with me or anyone else whose job is to educate children,” said Joseph.

Some leaders argue that not every school has the resources or finances to include those types of classes, so they believe it is unfair to grade them based off of those courses.

“We now have to push college on our learners who may not want to go to college. They may want to go straight to the workforce with trucking, farming plants etc.,” said Dr. Kami Henley, the Principal of St. Helena College and Career Academy.

The Louisiana Association of School Superintendents is reportedly offering a counter proposal at the next board meeting.

