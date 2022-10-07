Facebook
La. superintendents representing rural districts to hold virtual press conference

School desks
School desks(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The following information is from the St. Helena Parish School District.

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A cross section of Louisiana education leaders, including superintendents representing small and rural parish school districts and leaders from the state’s superintendent and school board associations, will hold a virtual press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 1 p.m. to warn against the unintended consequences of the Louisiana Department of Education’s proposed reforms to the School Accountability Systems. The press conference is being facilitated by St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL ZOOM MEETING.

The proposed reforms, which are being pushed by outside special interest groups, threaten to create inequitable and discriminatory consequences for special populations of students including but not limited to minority, economically disadvantaged, special needs, and EL students. Additionally, the reforms are likely to result in discriminatory consequences for less affluent school systems and the devaluing of career education for Louisiana graduates in the Department’s current proposal.

The effort to reform the accountability system has lacked adequate input from local districts and threatens to widen the state’s achievement gap. The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education BESE is scheduled to meet early next week to discuss the proposed reforms.

Below is a list of professionals expected to speak:

  • Kelli Joseph, Ed.D., Superintendent, St. Helena Parish School District
  • Patrick Jenkins, M.Ed., Superintendent, St. Landry Parish; President, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents
  • Christy Boyte, Ed.D., Superintendent, West Carroll Parish School Board
  • Lisa Tanner, Superintendent, Bogalusa City Schools
  • David Claxton, Superintendent, Jackson Parish School District
  • Dr. Kami Henley, President, St. Helena College & Career Academy
  • Janet Pope, Ed.D., Executive Director, Louisiana School Board Association
  • Tia Mills, Ed.D., President, Louisiana Association of Educators
  • Randy McKee, McKee Law LLC, New Orleans

