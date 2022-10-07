Holstein, Zachary crush Woodlawn in nationally-televised game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For recruiting fans, it was billed as the LSU quarterback against the Alabama quarterback, as Woodlawn and Tiger commit Rickie Collins hosted defending Class 5A champ Zachary and Crimson Tide commit Eli Holstein on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Holstein returned from injury just in time to play in the nationally-televised district opener on ESPNU and led the Broncos to the 33-6 win.

Collins got the Panthers rolling early, making a big scramble for big yardage and then finding a couple of key completions against that tough Bronco defense. Later, Collins threw a swing pass to running back Jamarcus Sewell, who crashed into the end zone for the touchdown and a Woodlawn 6-0 lead.

Holstein got the Broncos on the board with a scoring drive, capped by Kameron Thomas and the breakaway up the middle for the touchdown. Zachary led 7-6 after the extra point.

David Brewerton’s brew crew controlled things from there, adding another touchdown before halftime.

Zachary scored 33 unanswered points, including Holstein touchdown tosses to Jalen Wright and Tyson George.

