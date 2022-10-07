Flirting with 90 degrees today, a little cooler this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another nice start this morning, afternoon temperatures will be almost summer-like, flirting with highs near 90 degrees. However, humidity will remain on the low side, taking some sting out of the warmth. No rainfall is expected once again today, although we may see a decent amount of cloud cover into the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 7 (WAFB)

A weak cold front will slide through late tonight into early Saturday, delivering some modest relief for the weekend. Some clouds early on Saturday should give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. It won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the mid 80s. Those heading to the LSU campus will also get to enjoy some pretty nice weather. The game will kickoff in the upper 70s, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s by the end of the game.

We’ll get to enjoy some morning starts in the 50s from Sunday into early next week, but afternoon highs will be near to slightly above normal, generally topping out in the mid 80s. Dry weather will continue through at least Tuesday, making it more than a month since our last measurable rain in Baton Rouge and one of our longest runs of dry weather on record.

We’re still holding out hope for some rain from Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front. At this point, it doesn’t look like anything widespread, but any rain would certainly be welcome. Dry and pleasant conditions should then return for the following weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression #13 formed near the northern coast of Venezuela on Thursday night. It is forecast to become a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane as it tracks westward through the Caribbean. The official forecast shows it potentially threatening Nicaragua by Sunday. From there, heavy rainfall will continue to be a concern for parts of Central America into early next week.

