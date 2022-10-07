Facebook
Deputies search for suspects accused of stealing cars from BR business

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects accused of stealing two cars from a Baton Rouge business.

A spokeswoman with EBRSO reported on Oct. 7, just after 1 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Complete Collision on Perkins Road in reference to an alarm.

Once deputies arrived, two cars reportedly fled from the Casa Marie parking lot down Bluebonnet Blvd.

Authorities added, the suspects turned into the Albertson’s parking lot and one vehicle rear ended the other near La Caretta.

Both drivers exited the vehicles and fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and the area was searched but the suspects were not located.

Both vehicles were discovered to be stolen from Complete Collision, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

