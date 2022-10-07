Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.

Officials added foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

