Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs

A body was found in North Park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Investigators said...
A body was found in North Park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Investigators said foul play is not suspected.(Witness)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.

Officials added foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

