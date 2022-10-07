Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder

Jacob Nations
Jacob Nations(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say they believe someone out there knows who is responsible for Nations’ death.

RELATED: 22-year-old man fatally shot in Zachary

Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous and the safest way to help investigators to solve this homicide, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

