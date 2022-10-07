3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little over a year from now, there will be a new attorney general for the state, and three candidates believe their numbers have been called. They have already started campaigning with law and order at the forefront of their messages.

“It’s a calling to serve. You know, I’m the son of a green beret and a public school teacher. And service from a young age was a big deal,” said State Rep. John Stefanski (R) from Crowley. He was the first to announce his candidacy.

Having only been elected to public office once, Rep. Stefanski says he believes there’s a lot more he has to offer for Louisiana, and he is making crime his number one priority—a message you don’t typically hear from someone running for that position.

“It’s the message because it’s that important. I mean what’s going on around this state, specifically in our metropolitan areas, to me, is just unacceptable,” Rep. Stefanski added.

Media consultant Clay Young says it’s what people want to hear right now.

“You don’t typically see that, a candidate running for attorney general talk so much about law and order. But, look man, it’s the topic everyone’s talking about. People want something done about crime,” said Young.

“He is someone who can help us in terms of funding to support local law enforcement agencies. But really, right now, it’s politics...you’re talking the talk that people want to hear hopefully to turn them out to vote for you,” Young added.

Also, in the race is Solicitor General and Republican Liz Murrill. She’s the current second-in-command at the attorney general’s office, and she agrees crime in major cities affects families, businesses, and tourism.

“You know Chris, I’ve been working in government for a pretty long time. I’ve been working as a lawyer for 32 years. Crime in our state is obviously a top-level priority. I’ve also always had the priority of fighting federal overreach. I’ll continue to do that, I think that’s a really important aspect of preserving our ability in our state to govern ourselves,” said Murrill.

“If Mrs. Murrill gets the endorsement from the attorney general, that’s a feather in her cap, she’s solicitor general. She probably is second in that tier. Now, they’re both, Stefanski and Murrill, Republicans...John Belton is an Independent,” Young added.

John Belton, the third person currently in the race, is the district attorney in the Monroe area. He was not available for an interview on Friday, Oct. 7.

The race is still wide open but Young sees Stefanski showing the most promise so far.

“He’s got the biggest war chest, he’s got the biggest names on his team, so he looks like the front runner at this moment,” Young continued.

It is still more than a year out from this election and between now and then, anything can happen.

