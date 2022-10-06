Facebook
Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City

Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for the Youth City Lab at 4385 Government St.(Youth City Lab)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A big collaboration is happening and it involves four nonprofit organizations in the Capital City.

Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for the Youth City Lab at 4385 Government St.

It’s a nonprofit with a shared space of learning, connections and creation to inspire and ground the worth and power of young people to realize themselves and transform the world.

Mid-City is known to be one of the most diverse areas in East Baton Rouge. Organizers said the new 10,000 square foot Youth City Lab will be a place where they can work with the children they serve and brew up solutions. They said they will include other organizations in experiments. The ideas they come up with will be spread to future YCL branches in the parish.

You can click here to learn more about the Youth City Lab.

Follow them on Instagram at @line4linebr; @front_yard_bikes; @bigbuddyprogram; and @humanitiesampedbr.

More upcoming events are listed here:

Youth City Lab is hosting Trunk-or-Treat and a Spook-Tacular Bike Ride on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.(Youth City Lab)
On Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be a D.I.Y sale at Youth City Lab located at 4385 Government Street.(Youth City Lab)

