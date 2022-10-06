Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Prairieville is honoring the life of Allison Rice.
The 21-year-old LSU senior was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sep. 16 on Government Street as she sat in her car, waiting for a train to pass.
Now, the restaurant is hosting a give back event and fundraiser in her memory on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Walk-On’s says it will donate 10% of all sales to help Allison’s family with funeral expenses.
There will be inflatables, games, a donation table, snowball truck and a photo booth.
The address is 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales, La.
