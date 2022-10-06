Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event

Allison Rice
Allison Rice(Allison Rice)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Prairieville is honoring the life of Allison Rice.

The 21-year-old LSU senior was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sep. 16 on Government Street as she sat in her car, waiting for a train to pass.

Now, the restaurant is hosting a give back event and fundraiser in her memory on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Walk-On’s says it will donate 10% of all sales to help Allison’s family with funeral expenses.

There will be inflatables, games, a donation table, snowball truck and a photo booth.

The address is 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales, La.

RELATED STORIES
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
‘Live Like Allie’ bracelets in memory of Allison Rice available in stores
LSU officials working to ease some parents’ concerns about crime after Allie Rice’s murder
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information
BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Allison Rice

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

An image shows the man police believe is responsible for the killings.
35 killed in attack beginning at Thailand childcare center
Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for...
Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City
The hope is to build and maintain trust between law enforcement and the community, organizers...
Community invited to have conversations with law enforcement Thursday
11 of 18 candidates invited confirmed they plan to attend the event, organizers said.
Livingston Chamber to host candidate forum for Killian, French Settlement and Albany