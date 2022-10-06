US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy was in the Capital Region on Thursday, Oct. 6, to tour River Parishes Community College in Gonzales.

He said the purpose of the tour was to learn how RPCC is training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry.

“We want our people to succeed as much as they possibly can,” said Cassidy. “RPCC is doing great work educating students and equipping them with the skills they need. Our community colleges offer an affordable way to advance your education.”

He added he visited the facility’s Process Equipment Trainer Plant, which will train students studying industry-related programs. The plant also provides refresher training and continuous education.

Cassidy authored the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions of dollars to develop energy innovations pioneered in Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.