Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College

US Sen. Bill Cassidy toured River Parishes Community College in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6,...
US Sen. Bill Cassidy toured River Parishes Community College in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.(US Sen. Bill Cassidy)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy was in the Capital Region on Thursday, Oct. 6, to tour River Parishes Community College in Gonzales.

He said the purpose of the tour was to learn how RPCC is training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry.

“We want our people to succeed as much as they possibly can,” said Cassidy. “RPCC is doing great work educating students and equipping them with the skills they need. Our community colleges offer an affordable way to advance your education.”

He added he visited the facility’s Process Equipment Trainer Plant, which will train students studying industry-related programs. The plant also provides refresher training and continuous education.

Cassidy authored the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions of dollars to develop energy innovations pioneered in Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Court documents show an investigator holding a gun that was seized by deputies with the East...
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly...
Officials arrest alleged drug dealer in St. Helena Parish
Get money smart
Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way
Photo of evidence seized
Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer