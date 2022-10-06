Trending warmer, staying dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same in our forecast as mild and dry weather continues. We are going to trend a bit warmer over the next couple of days, with highs in the upper 80s and approaching 90 degrees on Friday. The one bit of good news with the warmer temperatures is that humidity will actually trend lower, helping to take some sting out of the warmth.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6 (WAFB)

A weak cold front is still on track to move through the area by early Saturday. The brunt of the cooler air will bypass us to the north and slide to our east, but we’ll see a modest drop in temperatures and humidity over the weekend. Look for decreasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Weather still looks good for that early kickoff in Tiger Stadium as LSU hosts Tennessee. Kickoff temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will climb into the mid 80s by the end of the game, with no rain expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6 (WAFB)

Dry weather persists into early next week as temperatures gradually rebound. We could see highs once again reaching the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There are still some signs that another cold front may deliver a chance of rain by Wednesday or Thursday, but confidence in those rain chances isn’t particularly high.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6 (WAFB)

In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #12 is expected to soon weaken into a remnant low over the eastern Atlantic. And we continue to track an area of low pressure that has now moved into the Caribbean. Proximity to the coast of South America may limit development over the next day or so, but a tropical depression is likely to form by or before the weekend. Guidance still points toward that system largely being a Central America threat into early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 6 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.