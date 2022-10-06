Facebook
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest

Court documents show an investigator holding a gun that was seized by deputies with the East...
Court documents show an investigator holding a gun that was seized by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office during a drug bust in Baton Rouge.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In court documents filed Thursday, prosecutors included photographs of the vast amount of weapons, cash and drug paraphernalia they say deputies seized from a Baton Rouge church and two other locations as part of multi-week drug investigation.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office undercover investigation ended with the arrest of Hakeem James Allen, 27, of Baton Rouge, on 16 drug and weapons charges as well as resisting arrest.

One of the locations where Allen is accused of selling drugs is a church located on Paige Street.

Deputies say Allen admitted owning eight guns including two assault rifles and two shotguns that they seized during their investigation.

Investigators say they also seized a half-pound of fentanyl, amounting to 450 lethal doses of that extremely dangerous drug. Two hydraulic presses used to “cut” heroin and fentanyl were also seized.

Allen, who was initially given a $43,000 bond, had his bond revoked Thursday afternoon and is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

