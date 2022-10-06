Officials arrest alleged drug dealer in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials arrested Guy Lee Watson, 55, on drug and weapon charges after they executed a search warrant for narcotics at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Investigators say they were tipped off about Watson allegedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish.

Officials booked Watson into the St. Helena Parish Jail on the following charges:

Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (CDS Marijuana);

Schedule II CDS Crack Cocaine;

Schedule III CDS Oxycodone;

Schedule IV Alprazolam;

Drug paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging material;

Creation operation of a clandestine laboratory; and

Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

“As sheriff of this parish, I recognize there are drugs being dealt on our streets. I want the public to know that the deputies and our partners from other agencies are dedicated to fighting the drugs in our parish and putting the ones responsible in jail. We will not stop if you are dealing drugs in St. Helena Parish, we are coming for you. The next door we go through may be yours,” Sheriff Williams said.

Louisiana State Police DEA and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted in this investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.