Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials arrest alleged drug dealer in St. Helena Parish

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly...
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road.(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an alleged drug dealer who was reportedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials arrested Guy Lee Watson, 55, on drug and weapon charges after they executed a search warrant for narcotics at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Investigators say they were tipped off about Watson allegedly selling drugs from his home on Horseshoe Road in St. Helena Parish.

Officials booked Watson into the St. Helena Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (CDS Marijuana);
  • Schedule II CDS Crack Cocaine;
  • Schedule III CDS Oxycodone;
  • Schedule IV Alprazolam;
  • Drug paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging material;
  • Creation operation of a clandestine laboratory; and
  • Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

“As sheriff of this parish, I recognize there are drugs being dealt on our streets. I want the public to know that the deputies and our partners from other agencies are dedicated to fighting the drugs in our parish and putting the ones responsible in jail. We will not stop if you are dealing drugs in St. Helena Parish, we are coming for you. The next door we go through may be yours,” Sheriff Williams said.

Louisiana State Police DEA and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted in this investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Court documents show an investigator holding a gun that was seized by deputies with the East...
Photos show guns, stacks of cash, drugs seized in BR drug arrest
US Sen. Bill Cassidy toured River Parishes Community College in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6,...
US Sen. Bill Cassidy tours River Parishes Community College
Get money smart
Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way
Photo of evidence seized
Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer