Man faces murder charge for allegedly selling drugs to victim who overdosed, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Oct. 6, after he allegedly gave drugs to someone who overdosed and died.

Dalton Saucier, 23, of Zachary, is charged with second-degree murder and possession/ distribution manufacturing of Schedule II, arrest records show.

The Zachary Police Department reportedly received a call Tuesday about a suspected heroin overdose at a home in Zachary. A 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Chief David McDavid says through their investigation, they learned Saucier was suspected of selling the victim narcotics the night before.

He said this is the third overdose his department has dealt with in three weeks, and the other two cases are still under investigation.

The chief is asking parents to educate their children about the dangers of street drugs, especially with the rise in fentanyl cases.

