LSU Police attempt to ID man allegedly involved in 2 separate burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man allegedly involved in two separate burglaries on campus.

Detectives say they believe the man is responsible for incidents that occurred on LSU’s campus Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, 2022.

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

