Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU Police attempt to ID man allegedly involved in 2 separate burglaries

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).(LSU Police Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man allegedly involved in two separate burglaries on campus.

Detectives say they believe the man is responsible for incidents that occurred on LSU’s campus Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, 2022.

Anyone with information about the individual’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

An image shows the man police believe is responsible for the killings.
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, October 6
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, October 6
Allison Rice
Walk-On’s donating 10% of sales to Allison Rice’s family during give back event
Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line Barber Shop, Humanities Amped and Big Buddy are coming together for...
Youth City Lab: Four nonprofits coming together in Mid City